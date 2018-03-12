2 arrested, nearly 40 grams of meth seized in traffic stop

Clark County (WQOW) - Two people are behind bars after being caught with nearly 40 grams of meth.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, March 9 at 3:29 p.m., police were called about a stolen purse in Fairchild.

Police followed the suspect's car to west of Neillsville when they pulled the car over.

Police, with the help of a K-9, searched the car and found 38.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.8 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There were also 8 cell phones, 1 computer and 2 iPads found in the vehicle. The missing purse was not found.

Samantha Waterbury, 24, and Dominic Koch, 24, were both taken into custody. They told police they did not have any drugs or weapons in the vehicle.

Waterbury is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

Koch is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and obstruction.

They are both currently being held in the Clark County Jail. Waterbury is being held under a $500 cash bond and Koch is held under a probation hold and a $20,000 cash bond.