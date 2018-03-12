Tips to get ready for gardening season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Spring is nearly here, and if you've got a green thumb, we have tips to get you started in the garden.

There may still be snow on the ground, but experts at Down to Earth Garden Center say you can get started now, by planting early crops, like tomatoes or peppers inside, which they have the seed for you to do. They say those will thrive best if you have grow lights or heating mats to make sure the temperature is right for the plants.

As for putting anything in the ground, you'll have to wait at least until the ground thaws. Down to Earth said mid-May is typically when planting can move outdoors.

"So, once the chance of frost is done at night that's when you can usually start going in the ground," said Ben Polzin. "There are a few things like potatoes, and some of the cold crops like spinach that can go earlier, but typically in general we're looking at that mid to late May before you're putting any of the more sensitive type plants outside."

As for natural pest control, Polzin suggested cleaning up you garden to get out any possible pest beds for diseases that could transfer to your plants. He also suggested planting onions, or other onion relative plants, to deter deer from eating what you've planted.