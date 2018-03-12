Find out if the maple syrup season is on track

Cadott (WQOW) -- Maple syrup is often a staple on the breakfast table, so will the weather allow for a good season?

Roth Sugar Bush in Cadott started tapping trees about two weeks ago, and many other syrup tappers are following suit with the warm weather predicted for the end of the week. However, most in our area haven't started making maple syrup yet because the trees aren't running quite enough for that yet.

Roth Sugar Bush said the year seems to be on track for a normal syrup season, but weather is always a factor.

"If it gets warm and stays warm, if it warms up to 50, 60 degrees and stays 35, 40 at night the trees will stop running because they need the freeze and thaw to make them run," said Pete Roth. "So, what you want is 45 during the day, 25 at night, nice sunny day like today, no breeze. Things will run then."

Roth also said trees tend to not cooperate if there's a low windchill, so a sunny day is always preferred, but with the vacuum system they use, they can often cheat that and still get sap on a mediocre day.