Retail theft call leads to meth arrests in Osseo

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Osseo (WQOW) - Osseo police said a call about a retail theft led to methamphetamine arrests.

Police said the theft occurred Saturday at the Family Dollar store in Osseo. Officers said when they arrived, they immediately arrested two suspects and were able to nab the third after a short chase.

Dylan Stika, and Robin and Michaell Shilling were taken into custody. During a search of their vehicle, police found the stolen merchandise as well as meth.

All three face theft charges. Stika faces a charge of felony meth possession, while Robin Shilling is facing a drug paraphernalia charge.

All three appear in court in April.
 

