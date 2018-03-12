Eau Claire police want you to know your child is safe in EC schools

Knowing your child is safe at school is a top priority for all parents. On Monday night, Eau Claire parents had the opportunity to learn about how authorities make sure students aren't in danger at school.

The meeting was held at Delong Middle School where the Eau Claire Area Police Department and the Eau Claire Area School District hosted a community policy forum to discuss the roles of their five school resource officers in the district.

Memorial and North High School both have a school resource officer on its school grounds. Each middle school in Eau Claire also has a school resource officer. The middle school officers oversee the local elementary school's safety as well.

Panelist highlighted how they are making sure tragedy doesn't happen at a school in Eau Claire.

"Unfortunately with recent events, a lot of the conversation when it comes to school safety is about having armed guards or armed officers in the school. If it comes to that point, it's too late. We're prepared for that, however being more prevention-based is the best practice when it comes to safety," Deputy Chief of the Eau Claire Police Department, Matt Rokus said.

Rokus told News 18 on Monday, one of the biggest prevention steps officers take at local schools in order to stop school threats is by building positive relationships with staff members and the students.