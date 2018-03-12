Tax payers learn more about Chippewa Falls school referendum

As News 18 has reported, Chippewa Falls voters won't just be weighing in on candidates in April, they'll also decide on a $65 million referendum to give a few school facilities a face lift.
On Monday, school officials held their third informational session to answer people's questions about the referendum and possible repairs.
The $65 million would help build a new Stillson Elementary School and assist in completing significant remodeling and repairs to the current middle and high school buildings.
Results from a community-wide survey last summer showed 70% of residents were in favor of a referendum which would mean paying a little more in taxes each month to fund the projects.
"If voters approve the $65 million dollar project, it would be about $10.42 per $100,000 household per month," Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations for the Chippewa Falls School District, Michelle Golden said.
There's one more listening session community members are encouraged to attend before the April 3rd election. The meeting will be held at the current Stillson Elementary School on Thursday, March 29th.
The district has also released the question that will appear on the April ballot:
Shall the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $65,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and improvement program consisting of: construction and equipping of a new Stillson Elementary School; construction and equipping of a classroom addition, capital improvements and repairs, technology upgrades, remodeling and site improvements at the Middle School; and construction and equipping of a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) lab addition, capital improvements and repairs and technology upgrades at the High School?
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.