Four thrown from pickup in Jackson County crash

Jackson County (WQOW) -- Four people were ejected from a pickup truck after a crash in Jackson County on Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 121 near Ellingson Road near Northfield around 4:18 a.m. according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the driver of the pickup, Carson Scholze, 24, of Merrillan, lost control and went off the road. Authorities said the pickup rolled over several times.

Scholze and three passengers were thrown from the truck. Scholze and passenger Cody Miller, 20, of Humbird, were airlifted from the scene.

The other two people, Stephanie Wathen, 26, of Hixton, and Cole Young, 20, of Humbird, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff's office release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.