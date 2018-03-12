St. Croix County man arrested for allegedly making a pipe bomb

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A St. Croix County man faces a felony charge, after police said he build a pipe bomb.



According to the complaint, deputies were sent to notify David Lee Johnson, of Somerset, about a death in the family. A deputy said when he made contact with Johnson, he saw a bomb in his home.



Police said Johnson admitted to making the pipe bomb, but claimed it was neither active nor dangerous. A bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. Officials found a number of chemicals in the home and Johnson told officers that they could be used for explosives, but claimed he never intended to detonate the pipe bomb.



Police said that during their interview, Johnson said he made the bomb because he was "in constant fear cause people were out there that want to hurt me."



A bond/bail hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Wednesday.



If convicted of all charges, he faces up to six years in prison.