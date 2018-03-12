Local girls basketball players honored by WBCA

(WQOW) --Thirteen area girls basketball players receive either all-state or honorable mention honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.



Division 2 All-State: Brooke Olson, Rice Lake

Division 2 Honorable mention: Tyra Boettcher, Menomonie



Division 3 All-State: Madelyn Neff, Hayward; Madelyn Granica, Amery



Division 4 All-State: Emily Annis, Durand; Brooke Freitag, Osseo-Fairchild; Maddy Otto, Cameron; Tahlia Walton, Stanley Boyd



Division 5 All-State: Allison Leslie, Clayton; Jordan Ludescher, Flambeau; Jennifer Wendler, Owen-Withee

Division 5 Honorable mention: Kailey Ketz, Clayton; Abby Opsal, McDonell Central



For the complete listing of all players in all five divisions, click here