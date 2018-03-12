Eau Claire City Council holds hearing on public good order ordinance

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The heated debate over changes to the city's public good order ordinance continued Monday, this time in the Eau Claire City Council chambers.



The debate lasted into the night, as the city council considered whether to move forward with the ordinance change or table it at Tuesday's meeting.



News 18 was the first to report on the proposed changes to the ordinance, which has not been revisited since 1953. Among the more controversial changes the city council will consider is whether to prohibit any bus or hired driver from dropping off more than ten people on a single block between 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.



A number of residents spoke at Monday's meeting, both for and against he measure.



"I feel that other people have rights too. And it's the responsibility of everyone to make the neighborhood function well," said one resident who lives near campus.



"Before the bus, I had three cars that were demolished in front of my house by drunk drivers. After the bus, I haven't had any more," said a man who lives near campus. "Making the restrictions on the bus so restrictive that the operator can't afford or can't do business, that's just simply throwing the baby out with the bath water. And I don't think that's anything we want to do."



Tuesday, the council will consider a motion to table the measure.



City council members will also consider a proposal to create a task force to come up with a solution for the problem. Under the proposal, the task force would be made up of UW-Eau Claire student senate leaders, representatives from neighborhood groups, city council members and other stakeholders.