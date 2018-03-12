UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council postpones vote on public good order ordinance, creates task force

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A proposed change to the city's public good order ordinance is tabled by the Eau Claire City Council, but that does not mean the discussion will end.



At Monday's public hearing, a number of residents said there is a need for more conversations. Their message was heeded by council members on Tuesday.



The proposal was originally prompted by those living in the Randall Park and Third Ward neighborhoods. News 18 was the first to report on the proposed changes to the ordinance, which has not been revisited since 1953. Among the more controversial parts of the proposal was a measure to prohibit any bus or hired driver from dropping off more than ten people on a single block between 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.



As News 18 reported last week, the people behind the push for the ordinance asked the council to table the measure so they would work with students on a solution. The council agreed, postponing a vote so the dialogue could continue.



"When we are able to bring together a large group of stakeholders, we're going to be able to see the city and citizens interacting together in a really meaningful way. We can take that input and put it to good use into something that is going to be pretty good for everybody," said Eau Claire City Council member Kate Beaton.



The measure can return for a vote at any time, but must be introduced by city manager Dale Peters.



To keep the discussion going, the council unanimously approved a resolution to have the city manager create a task force made up of members from UW-Eau Claire, CVTC, the neighborhood associations, police and city leaders. The group will meet to discuss solutions to the issues raised and present their recommendations to the council at a later time.



