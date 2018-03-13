MUST SEE: World Clown Convention

Twin Cities (ABC) - More than 250,000 clowns from all over the world have descended on the Twin Cities this week.
The World Clown Association is holding its annual convention at the Crown Plaza Suites in Bloomington. Monday was a no makeup day for the entertainers as they were attending classes. Being a clown is serious business.
