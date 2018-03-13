80% of people participate in 'March Madness' activities at work, survey shows

(CNN) - It's the most wonderful time of the year if you are a college basketball fan - the NCAA Tournament is upon us.

According to a new survey, nearly 80 percent of people participate in 'March Madness' activities while at work.

In all, 68 teams got their tickets punched to 'The Big Dance,' but college basketball players aren't the only ones in on the action - businesses are also taking advantage of 'March Madness.'

"We're seeing a lot of companies schedule breaks so employees by department, or by team, can watch the game a little bit or watch some of their favorite games," said Brandi Britton, OfficeTeam district president. "We are seeing activities where there's a contest for best jersey or even decorate your desk with your favorite home team."

According to a survey from staffing firm OfficeTeam, people spend nearly 30 minutes a day focused on 'March Madness' while at work.

The survey showed, 62 percent of employees check scores and rankings and nearly 60 percent of people talk about sports.