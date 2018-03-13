Packers making moves: Sign Pro Bowl TE, release Jordy Nelson

(WQOW) - According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and several other sources, the Packers are making big moves ahead of the NFL free agency period.

Schefter says the Packers are signing 5-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham and releasing fellow Pro Bowler Jordy Nelson.

Graham most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, scoring 10 touchdowns last year. He was viewed as one of the hottest free agent commodities this off season.

Not along after that news broke, reports surfaced the Packers would be parting ways with popular wide receiver Jordy Nelson. The Packers confirmed that news later Tuesday. (You can read the full announcement below)

Nelson has played his entire NFL career in Green Bay, going to one Pro Bowl and winning Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay. The 32-year-old struggled in 2017 without Aaron Rodgers only catching 53 passes for 482 yards.

The Packers re-signed Davante Adams to a contract extension last year. It was not known if the Packers would be able to keep the wide receiver trio of Adams, Nelson and Randall Cobb together for next season because of the salary cap.