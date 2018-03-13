EC Humane Association's community pantry helps owners who can't afford to feed their pets

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If money's ever tight, and you can't afford food for your pet, the Eau Claire Humane Association has you covered.

The humane association recently opened its community pet pantry to help pet owners during tough times.



The pantry is stocked with dog food, cat food, rabbit food and sometimes supplies for your pet like cat litter.



Crystal Louden, a vet technician at the humane association said if you need to pick up some food from the pantry you can stay anonymous.



"We'd like to be able to help as many people as possible meaning sometimes people just can't afford the food for their animals and that's why they have to give them up, so if this is a way they're able to keep their pets in their home and still maintain the bond that they have without having to surrender them. We'd like to help out any way we can" Louden said.

Louden said you can pick up food for your pet whenever they're open.



If you want to donate food to the community pantry, you can do so by dropping the food off at the humane association.