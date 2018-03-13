DNR warns ice fishermen about thinning ice and ice-fishing conditions

As the weather warms up, officials are warning ice fishermen their season is just about over.

DNR Conservation Warden, Ken Thomson, said it's that time of the year when it's hard to tell how safe the ice is because its depth is changing every day.

While temperatures rise, areas with moving water and landings are the least predictable spots on lakes and rivers.

"We don't really recommend a certain inch of ice for walking or driving. We leave it up to the people to decide, but I recommend that they check the ice as they go. Ice conditions can change daily, so it's important to keep up on it," Thomson said.

Thomson said if you can't wait until it's boating season, check with your local bait dealers to find out the current ice conditions before going out on the lake.

He also recommends bringing ice picks, just in case you were to fall in.