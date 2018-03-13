Baking classes gear Eau Claire students up for the restaurant business

The class you may remember as Home Economics (EC) is taught much differently today.

Memorial High School officials will get new kitchen appliances for additional baking classes after the Eau Claire Area Public School District approved the request.

Laura Brooks teaches Family Consumer Science and Health classes at Memorial. Brooks told News 18 classes are now geared toward the food and hospitality industry.

Brooks said students learn a variety of different skills they could apply to a part-time job or a whole career.

"We see a large industry of growth for jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry," Brooks said. "So, these kids can take these skills, which are very marketable, and they can take them right out into the industry and help fill those positions. Especially for our local restaurants that can sometimes struggle in finding qualified employees and employees that are really interested in the work."

Brooks said she has a good balance of both boys and girls in her classes.