Chippewa Falls man gets 3+ years in federal prison for viewing child porn

Madison (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced to more than three years behind bars for accessing child porn.

Joshua Davis, 36, of Chippewa Falls was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 37 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release for accessing child porn.

Davis pleaded guilty to this charge on December 18, 2017.

In August 2017, an FBI agent acting in an undercover capacity found images of child pornography from an IP address associated with Davis. At least one of the images involved a picture of a minor under 12. When interviewed by law enforcement, Davis admitted he accessed and viewed child pornography over the internet.

The charge against Davis was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.