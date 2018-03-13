Restaurant Roundup: What's new and what's good in the Chippewa Valley?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Whether it's grabbing a quick bite to eat, or a satisfying sip, our area has a lot of options.

"It's crazy, of all the places in the state people could pick, it's just very humbling," said Lisa Girolamo, manager of Girolamo's Court'N House. The Court'N House was recently ranked the tenth best bar in the state. Staff credit excellent food, great camaraderie, and really knowing their customers.

"Being a family bar, everybody knows everyone. You may come and never have been here, and we always say, come as a stranger leave as a friend," said Girolamo.

New to Eau Claire, at the former location of Roble, Tacos and Tequila: Northern Tap House. The restaurant offers wings, sandwiches, pizza, and of course beer. "We now have 40 taplines. Our focus is our craft beer selection," said general manager Gretta Hunt. "We are trying to go after the most unique beers you can get, that you can't get just anywhere."

If you're curious about whether you'll see Roble again, Hunt says they are actively looking for a new location in town, but they have no concrete plans yet.

Za51 in River Prairie is now open. General manager Beth Lato told News 18 Za51 is known for its pizzas, but also offers pastas, soups and more. Lato says they're excited to be part of the ever-developing area.

Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar just opened in downtown Eau Claire. Shift specializes in pour-over coffee drinks along with street waffles, but it's also a full-service bike repair shop. When asked why he opened such a unique establishment, co-owner Aaron Salmon said "I just recognized the need for kind of a hub for the cycling scene in town, and just kind of foster that community and help get more people out on bikes."

Salmon said it's "where you can come and hang out, pull up a seat at the bar and watch bikes get worked on and chat with the mechanic and learn about it."

Whether you need well-reviewed burgers, unique craft beers, artisan pizza, or a kick of caffeine as you hop on your bike, the Chippewa Valley has you covered.