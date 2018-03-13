Plea bargain reached with Altoona man charged with homicide - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Plea bargain reached with Altoona man charged with homicide

Jackson County (WQOW) -

An Altoona man accused of shooting and killing his friend took a plea deal Tuesday rather than face a second trial.

Michael O. Nelson was accused of murdering Randall Perry in November 2015 at a home in Jackson County. He had been drinking that night, and told dispatchers he didn't know the gun was loaded.

He went on trial last year, but the case ended with a hung jury, and a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors were preparing to re-try him, but Tuesday Nelson agreed to plead no contest to second degree reckless homicide. A sentencing date will now be set.

