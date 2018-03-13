City council give green light to reduce carbon footprint

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council voted to make the city more eco-friendly.



The council voted unanimously on a resolution, committing the city to reducing carbon emissions in increments, with the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. The resolution also calls for 100 percent renewable energy use by 2050.



"The next steps are really going to be about reaching out and creating partnerships with the university, with private entities, with our utilities, and with citizens in our community who want to help us toward this goal. So that's really the next step. But we are taking leadership in saying this is a commitment we want to hold good to," said city council member Andrew Werthmann.



The resolution is meant to be a guide for future council and city decisions.