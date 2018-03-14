MUST SEE: Corned beef eating contest

Milwaukee (ABC) - It's not St. Patrick's Day without corned beef sandwiches! Six contestants battled to find out who could eat a ray of corned beef sandwiches the fastest.

The contest was another part of Milwaukee's kick off to the holiday. The winner said his trick was drinking the juice from the sandwich. He said if you dunk it, it goes down a little easier. The winner took home a trophy, a gift basket from rock bottom, a dinner at the Wisconsin Club and tickets to a Milwaukee Wave game.