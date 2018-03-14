Red Cross honors northwest Wisconsin heroes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wednesday morning, breakfast was served with seven inspiring stories. The Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross held its annual Heroes Breakfast Wednesday. Eight people were honored in seven different categories from Adult Good Samaritan to Hero of a Lifetime.

This year's Community Hero, Kessea Kahl, lost her four-year-old grandson Jacob in 2013 after he drowned at Lake Altoona. In his honor, she collects life jackets to have on hand at area swimming spots and raises money to pay for swimming lessons for those that can't afford it.

Kahl said she doesn't do this for the recognition, but does appreciate the honor.

"I'm humbled, totally unexpected, and I'm very honored to get this award,” Kahl said. “But, I'm not as deserving as the other nominees. They're awesome, they're awesome."

To date, Kahl has taken in more than 4,000 life jackets and has also raised enough money to provide swimming lessons for 400 kids.

