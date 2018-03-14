Students walk out of school in Eau Claire, Altoona showing support for Florida students

(WQOW) - Hundreds of students in Eau Claire and Altoona walked out of class Wednesday for a moment of silence, remembering the lives lost in the Parkland FL. high school shooting exactly one month ago.

Roughly 100 students walked out of Memorial High School Wednesday. A couple dozen community members joined them across the street showing their support. Students paused during the march for a 17-second moment of silence to remember the lives lost.

Violet Kilmurrary, a senior at Memorial said Wednesday's walkout is about helping give a voice to the youth in the community, and around the country.

"I'm hoping that today everyone in our country sees the youth come together and show that it's time for a change and we're done," Kilmurrary said. "We don't want to be killed at school, we want to feel safe. So I'm hoping that's what comes out of today."

It was a similar scene at North High School, where more than 100 students walked out the front doors of the school and stood in silent solidarity. Students at North stood silent for 17 minutes to honor the Florida victims.

The organizer of the event at North, Abby Green, said she started it to show that young people can make a difference, no matter where they live.

"We stand in Eau Claire, in our small little town, with our students to show that we're involved too, and that we are the next generation of voters," Green said. "We need change, and we're going to do something about it on what level that we can."

Students also walked out of Altoona High School, but not everyone who participated was walking out for the same reason.

"I'm just pro-second amendment. I just don't agree with some of the opinions of the students that went outside," said Altoona student Cole Auger. "I respect everyone's opinion, I don't want that to get twisted. If you have an opinion, I will respect that, but I want mine to be respected too."

The local walkouts were part of the more than 3,100 walkouts taking place across the country.