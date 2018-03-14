Eau Claire City Council candidates square off in forum Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Voters got to know city council candidates a little better at a forum Thursday night.

They were asked questions developed by the sponsors on issues of importance to voters. News 18 was a proud sponsor, and our Stephen Kelley was the moderator.

Valley Media Works recorded the whole forum, and will air it at pre-determined times. You can also watch it on their website.

The forum was held at CVTC, and sponsored by News 18.

More information about the candidates and districts are below.

The forum will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Education Center, Casper Conference Center (Room 103A/B), 620 W. Clairemont Avenue. The event is free to the public and no advance registration is required. (Free parking in all CVTC lots that evening without a permit).

News 18's own Stephen Kelley is the moderator. He will ask the candidates a series of questions developed by the sponsors on issues of importance to voters. City council candidates on the ballot for the district seats in the April 3 election are all seeking 3-year terms except for the one at-large seat, which would only be a 1-year term.

Eau Claire City Council Races



District 1

Tim Tewalt (inc)

Emily Berge

District 2

David Klinkhammer (inc)

Emily Anderson

District 3

Kathy Mitchell (inc)

Jeremy Gragert

District 4

Bob Von Haden (inc)

Jill Christopherson

District 5

Andrew Werthmann

At-Large

Terry L. Weld (inc)

Zachary Meives