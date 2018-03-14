News 18 sponsors EC City Council candidate forum Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW News 18 is proud to be a sponsor of an Eau Claire City Council candidate forum Thursday March 15 at 7 p.m.
Candidates for the five Eau Claire City Council seats and one at-large seat have been invited to participate in a March 15 candidates forum. The other sponsors are the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, Valley Media Works and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Education Center, Casper Conference Center (Room 103A/B), 620 W. Clairemont Avenue. The event is free to the public and no advance registration is required. (Free parking in all CVTC lots that evening without a permit).
The moderator for the forum is News 18's own Stephen Kelley. He will ask the candidates a series of questions developed by the sponsors on issues of importance to voters. City council candidates on the ballot for the district seats in the April 3 election are all seeking 3-year terms except for the one at-large seat, which would only be a 1-year term.
Eau Claire City Council Races
District 1
Tim Tewalt (inc)
Emily Berge
District 2
David Klinkhammer (inc)
Emily Anderson
District 3
Kathy Mitchell (inc)
Jeremy Gragert
District 4
Bob Von Haden (inc)
Jill Christopherson
District 5
Andrew Werthmann
At-Large
Terry L. Weld (inc)
Zachary Meives
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.