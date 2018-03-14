News 18 sponsors EC City Council candidate forum Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW News 18 is proud to be a sponsor of an Eau Claire City Council candidate forum Thursday March 15 at 7 p.m.

Candidates for the five Eau Claire City Council seats and one at-large seat have been invited to participate in a March 15 candidates forum. The other sponsors are the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, Valley Media Works and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Education Center, Casper Conference Center (Room 103A/B), 620 W. Clairemont Avenue. The event is free to the public and no advance registration is required. (Free parking in all CVTC lots that evening without a permit).

The moderator for the forum is News 18's own Stephen Kelley. He will ask the candidates a series of questions developed by the sponsors on issues of importance to voters. City council candidates on the ballot for the district seats in the April 3 election are all seeking 3-year terms except for the one at-large seat, which would only be a 1-year term.

Eau Claire City Council Races



District 1

Tim Tewalt (inc)

Emily Berge

District 2

David Klinkhammer (inc)

Emily Anderson

District 3

Kathy Mitchell (inc)

Jeremy Gragert

District 4

Bob Von Haden (inc)

Jill Christopherson

District 5

Andrew Werthmann

At-Large

Terry L. Weld (inc)

Zachary Meives