Western WI man faces charges of trapping raccoons, releasing them so dogs could kill them

Amery (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man faces charges of trapping wild raccoons, then letting them loose so his dogs could attack and kill them.

Jason Armbruster, from Amery, faces ten felony charges of mistreating animals and instigating fights between animals.



DNR wardens got a tip last fall that Armbruster was posting pics of dogs killing raccoons on his Facebook page.



Wardens said he admitted to doing it, saying he didn't think it was a big deal.

Wardens said they found evidence he live-trapped six raccoons, then released them for his dogs to fight with, and kill.

He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. Armbruster will be in court April 16.

