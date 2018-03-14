2 face several felony charges after drug bust in Clark County

Clark County (WQOW) - Clark County officials said a search warrant has led to a plethora of drug charges.



The sheriff said it happened Wednesday at a home in Thorp. Police said they found meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.



Now, John Knar, 23, and Karin Scott, 21, have been charged.

Scott is charged with felony meth possession, while Knar faces six felony counts - including maintaining a drug trafficking house and possession with intent to distribute. Knar is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.