Altoona students participate in walkout; others protest

Altoona (WQOW) - Dozens of students walked out of class Wednesday at Altoona High School, taking part in the national #Enough movement, while others protested inside for the right to have guns.

Junior Cole Auger told News 18 he, along with some fellow hunters, stayed inside Altoona High School, holding to their belief they should have the right to use guns. Auger said he is pro-2nd Amendment.

"I just don't agree with some of the opinions of the students that went outside," Auger said. "If you have an opinion I will respect that, but I want mine to be respected too."

Sophomore Alyse Tainter was one of the dozens of students walking outside the school. She said her opinion isn't that different from the students who stayed indoors.

"I just want to make them realize that taking away guns is different from trying to control the gun usage," Tainter said. "You think if a person wants to hunt for one week of the year, they would be willing to go through months of background checks and ensure that they are mentally fit to own a gun, and that other people are mentally fit to own a gun because lives depend on it."

Tainter's presence at the walkout was inspired by events both far and near. "Seventeen people died. That could have been us and it still can be us any day," Tainter said, referring to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that claimed 17 lives.

Tainter said it's time for kids to grow up and understand this is the world we're living in. "If we want to make it better so I don't have to come here everyday and get picked on, then it's something we have to do," she said.

Altoona's walkout lasted for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 Parkland victims.

Another student who participated in the walkout, Kenny Nelson, told News 18 students shouldn't be afraid to go to school.