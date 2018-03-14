Osseo-Fairchild schools practice lockdown procedures

Every school year, the Osseo-Fairchild School District practices safety drills and lockdowns to be prepared for the unthinkable.

It was a coincidence the school district practiced the lockdown on a day where students all across the country were fighting for school safety.

Students swiftly scattered into secured classrooms as teachers told students where to go before they locked the classroom doors and flipped off light switches.

"It's just mostly to make the kids aware of the fact that if something did happen, they should know how to respond and react appropriately," Superintendent Bill Tourdot said.

For the first time, Osseo Law Enforcement crews were on scene too. Officers checked to make sure doors were locked and that the proper response was taken.

After the scheduled drill, officials gathered to review the procedure plan to double check that everything went as scheduled.

"Our goal after this, we're going to sit down, the fire chief, the MS chief, couple of firefighters we're all going to sit down and go over everything after the fact. All the way from the first 911 call or the first sound of the alarm, all the way to the last person leaving the scene," Osseo Police Chief, William Purdlick said.

Officials want to be prepared for anything and keep the school grounds, a safe haven.

"I think the statistics show school is still one of the safest places where students can be. I certainly hope people realize that. We take precautions to keep children safe but like anywhere, we need to be prepared for anything that can happen," Tourdot said.

Tourdot said a few students at Osseo-Fairchild participated in the national #Enough walkout Wednesday.