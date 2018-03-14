Stanley woman charged after her 2-year-old was wandering naked in the road

Stanley (WQOW) - Charges of child neglect were filed Wednesday against a Stanley woman after her two-year-old child was spotted on two different days wandering naked in the road.



Police were called to Tezarah Hoeppner's home last June. They banged on walls and repeatedly announced their presence, but no one responded. They found her asleep on a couch, with a two-month-old baby with a bottle propped in its mouth.

Police said the refrigerator door was open and dirty dishes, garbage, and old food was piled on the counter, and there was garbage and pet feces on the floors.

Hoeppner told officers her other children, ages seven, eight and nine were supposed to be watching the toddler. When asked where they were, she said they might be at the park.

Police say eight children were in the home, four of them hers, the others were family members children. Officers said toddlers were walking around outside in diapers and no shoes.



An inspection of the home determined it was unsafe for children.

Hoeppner will make her initial appearance in Chippewa County court next Tuesday.