WIAA State Boys Basketball preview: Prescott, Clear Lake, McDonell Central

Madison (WQOW) -- Three teams from this area are heading to Madison for the 103rd edition of the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament. McDonell Central is at state for a third straight season, Prescott is making its third trip in the last four years, while Clear Lake is going for the first time since 1972.



Prescott will be the first area team to take the floor at the Kohl Center, as the Cardinals will play East Troy in a Division 3 semifinal, Thursday afternoon, Prescott averages almost 78 points per game, led by Peter Brookshaw at around 30 per game. The Trojans average around 69 points per game, and they'll have a size advantage, but that's nothing new for the Cardinals.

"We have a lot of guards," says Prescott senior guard Joe Roosen, "so we know that we have to use that to our advantage by shooting and pushing the ball as fast as we can."

"Playoff basketball is a lot about experience," says Prescott head coach Nick Johnson, "this will be Petey's [senior guard Peter Brookshaw] third trip in four years, and going down there last year, there are a lot of guys that played big time minutes last year in the state tournament. Going back there, we shouldn't be fazed, we should be very confident. Man, we're just so excited."



Thursday night in Division 4, it'll be unbeaten Clear Lake versus 22-4 Marathon. There's one common opponent for these two teams: both beat McDonell Central during the regular season. While the Warriors are scouting Marathon, they mainly want to focus on themselves.

They've got some good height with some 6-5, 6-4, 6-3 kids, and so do we," says Clear Lake head coach Jason Sargent, "I know they like to mix up their defenses with a little bit of zone and man, so we'll have to be ready for both of those type of attacks by their defense. But it's more about just making sure that we are handling ourselves on the big stage, with the kids not being down there before. So we've just got to take care of the little details that win basketball games and the kids know that and I think that'll be our focus."



McDonell Central will face Deerfield in a Division 5 semifinal, Friday morning. The Macks want to play up-tempo, they're averaging around 68 points per game. The Demons can score as well, they average around 73 points per game, and the Macks will have to contend with some rugged inside players in Nate Siewert and Noah Gjermo.



"We know they're athletic, and obviously they have to be a pretty good team to get down to the tournament," says Macks senior forward Hayden Baughman, "so we just go about it like any other game and prepare hard, and come out and play hard too."



News 18 Sports Director Bob Bradovich will have the play-by-play call of McDonell Central's game on Friday, as well as Prescott's game on Thursday. You can watch all the state tournament games live on WQOW 18, online at WQOW.com, or on your mobile device, by downloading the free Magic of March app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play.