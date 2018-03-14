Cameron man caught in undercover sex sting

A child enticement charge was filed Wednesday against a Barron County man accused of trying to have sex with what he thought was a 15 year old boy.

Gene Lundequam, of Cameron, is also charged with using a computer to facilitate a sex crime. According to the criminal complaint, a Rice Lake police officer posted an on-line ad posing as a boy looking to meet new friends.

Lundequam is accused of sending nude pictures of himself, and arranging to meet the boy for sexual activity. When he was arrested at their arranged meeting spot, he told officers he did not actually intend to follow through with those acts.

A judge set his bond Wednesday at $1000. If he posts it, he is under orders not to use the internet or computers, and not to have unsupervised with underage males. He returns to court next week.