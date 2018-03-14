NIT: Marquette 67, Harvard 60

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Markus Howard scored 22 points, and Marquette held on to beat Harvard 67-60 on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT despite three turnovers in the final minute.



The Golden Eagles held a seemingly comfortable nine-point lead with 1:20 left when the Crimson's pressure defense created three steals. But Harvard managed just two points off the mistakes after Justin Bassey missed two foul shots and threw the ball away after the final steal with 21 seconds left.



Marquette went 4 of 4 from the line the rest of the way.



Andrew Rowsey added 15 points but shot 4 of 13 from the field. Reserve forward Jamal Cain added 11 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-13), who moved on to play Oregon on Sunday in the next round.



Leading by 18 at one point in the third quarter, Marquette had a big enough cushion to withstand the Crimson's hot-shooting fourth quarter. Bassey scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half. He also had 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals and Rio Haskett added eight points, including two 3s in the fourth.



Harvard (18-14) shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the final period.

