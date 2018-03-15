3/15: 9th Annual Wisconsin Sport Show

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual event is happening this weekend, and all outdoor enthusiasts are welcome!

It's the 9th Annual Wisconsin Sport Show. It'll be held at Menards' Chippewa Valley Expo Center, running Friday through Sunday.

At the weekend-long event, there will be over 160 exhibitor booths, over 20,000 square feet of boats, ATVs, and outdoor equipment, and over $4,000 in prizes including several vacation packages. There will also be seminars and presentations, dozens of retail and shopping vendors, and several U.S. and Canadian resorts, lodges and hunting and fishing guides and outfitters.

General Admission is $9 at the Door for a One Day Ticket, or $12 for a Weekend Pass. Friday is FREEDOM FRIDAY with $5 admission for all retired and active duty military. Sunday is SENIOR SUNDAY with $5 admission for all seniors age 62 and older. Free admission for children ages 11 and younger and Free parking!

Event hours are 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

