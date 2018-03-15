Marshfield students participate in nationwide walkout on gun violence

Marshfield (WAOW) -- About 50 students at Marshfield Senior High School walked out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday, joining their peers nationwide, in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We saw students in Florida protesting, calling for new gun reform," said Carter Chojmacki, a junior who helped organize the peaceful demonstration. "And we decided to join in."

The demonstrations addressed gun violence and made a call for reform.

"We want change, we want safety, we want regulations, we want background checks," said Senior Roma Shah, another organizer of the event.

Students chanted, held signs and performed a so-called "die-in," where students laid down on the ground, and participated in a moment of silence to honor the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Fla.

Those who participated said they want their concerns to be taken seriously.

"Because right now, there are people in the world that think our voices don't matter as much because we're too young, or we're not mature enough, or we haven't had experience," said Shah. "But experience didn't stop those people from getting shot in Parkland, it didn't stop Sandy Hook."

Several parents also showed up to support their children.

The school did not wish to comment.