iHeartMedia, owner of 6 Eau Claire radio stations, files for bankruptcy

(WQOW) - iHeartMedia, Inc., which owns hundreds of radio stations around the country, including in Eau Claire, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company made the announcement Wednesday, saying it reached an agreement that will reduce iHeartMedia's debt by more than $10 billion. Reuters reports the company has struggled with $20 billion in debt and falling revenue recently. The company says it will continue to operate its business "in the ordinary course" during a restructuring process.

iHeartMedia owns more than 850 radio stations across the country, including B-95, Z-100, 92.1, Moose Country 106.7, WMEQ-AM and 98.7 in Eau Claire.

The company said in a statement, "iHeartMedia believes that its cash on hand, together with cash generated from ongoing operations, will be sufficient to fund and support the business during the Chapter 11 proceedings."