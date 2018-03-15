Blair man could get life in prison for alleged sexual assault of a child

Blair (WQOW) - A Blair man could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of the three sex crimes he's charged with.



Jebediah Johnson, 35, is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and mental harm to a child in Eau Claire County.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Johnson sexually assaulted her when she was seven or eight-years-old, and again when she was twelve.



A counselor brought the case to the attention of police after speaking with the victim following a suicide attempt. The victim said she's having difficulty coping because the defendant recently returned to the area.



Johnson is due in court in April for a hearing.