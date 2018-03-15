Inside look at Marshfield Clinic's new Eau Claire hospital

15 months after the Plaza Hotel went down in Eau Claire, Marshfield Clinic is putting on the finishing touches of its fresh facility.

It will open to patients in about four months, but on Thursday, the doors opened to members of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.

Officials behind the $167 million Marshfield Clinic construction plan are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Our goal is to be open by the end of June or early July," Chief Administrator of the Eau Claire area Marshfield Clinic Hospital, Scott Polenz said.

"It's more of an efficient type of hospital, it's more smaller [sic]. We're definitely not over-building it," Polenz added.

The hospital will have 44 in-patient rooms and will add up to 400 jobs in the Chippewa Valley.

Marshfield Clinic's focus is physician-based care which aims to keep patients out of the hospital

"The future of health care is more outpatient, and we are more of a clinic based facility," Polenz added.

Hospital officials understand that patients will need special care in a state-of-the-art facility from time to time, which is why they are adding new technologies into the 213,000 square foot building.

"We're going to have open heart surgery, very critical care patients, cancer type of patients in the hospital. We'll have OB and emergency departments so it's a very unique concept," Polenz said.

The hospital is hiring staff from all over the country.

"We have a few people coming from the Green Bay area, some others are from California and Arizona," Polenz said.

So far, the hospital is fully staffed with physicians but they are still seeking to fill more nursing positions.

Forty members of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce leadership group went on a medical exhibition tour on Thursday, and the President and CEO of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, David Minor, told News 18 it's a positive note to see the medical world investing in the Chippewa Valley.

"Eau Claire, in the next 10 to 15, years is really one of the three areas in the state that's projected to grow. You have Madison, Milwaukee and the I-94 corridor which is the Chippewa Valley area. So growth is the only way we're going to get better, stronger and maintain the community that we truly want to be," Minor said.

More care, more jobs and more opportunities are building up Eau Claire, one building at a time.