Construction begins on parts of I-94 in Dunn Co. Monday

Dunn County (WQOW) -- As winter winds down here in Wisconsin, we're creeping closer to another mess-making season: construction season.



Crews will be out in Dunn County next week, improving parts of I-94 west of Menomonie. Some of their work will include removing and replacing old pavement on a four-and-a-half mile stretch from Wilson Creek to 250th Street.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) told News 18 crews will also expand four bridges in that area, making them three-lane highways instead of two lanes.



They said construction on the eastbound stretch will start Monday, March 19 and last until about November, when crews will stop work for the season. They'll pick things back up in the spring of 2019 to complete the westbound stretch.



"We know that volumes are high out there and we'll keep four lanes open as much as possible," said Stacie Lambele, a project manager for the DOT. "If we do experience some back-ups we do encourage traffic to take the alternate route, which is Highway 12."



The improvements are expected to cost $30.3 million. Ninety percent of the project will be covered be federal transportation funds, the remaining ten percent will be paid with state funds.