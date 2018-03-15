Chippewa Valley counties crack top half of WI health rankings

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- Out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, the three counties in the Chippewa Valley have cracked the top half for state health outcomes.



For the last eight years, county health rankings have been released to help people understand what factors influence good health in their communities and which areas could use improvement.



This year, Dunn County came in at 21st for overall health. Eau Claire County was 35th and Chippewa County was just behind that at 36th.



Though when it comes to income equality, Eau Claire County falls to the bottom of the pack to 69th.



"We have this high level of income inequality in our community," said Gina Schemenauer, a community health educator with the Eau Claire City-County health department. "That doesn't have to mean we have poor health in our community."



"If we really work to put some kind of social support, and some other supports around programming and policies that are kind of helping support the lower end of our spectrum, our group in poverty in our community, then we can really make some strides forward and have kind of health equity in our community," Schemenauer said.



Other factors that are holding Eau Claire County back from a better health ranking are high rates of adult smoking, adult obesity and excessive drinking.



Health officials also said premature deaths have increased in the county and in other counties around Wisconsin. They said that could be related to the drug overdose epidemic, suicide and drunk driving deaths.