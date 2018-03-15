Wisconsin Sport Show kicks off Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Prep work has started for the biggest Wisconsin sports show to date.



It's taking place starting Friday at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center.

The event will showcase 160 vendors, ranging anywhere from fishing charters, hunting outfitters, ATVs, boats and anything in between.



There will also be fishing, hunting and dog presentations.

"There is something for everybody here, said Lisa Gill, event promoter for the Wisconsin Sport Show. "There's stuff for kids, there's stuff for women, and there's certainly stuff for guys who enjoy the outdoors. Ron Schara and his dog Raven of the Minnesota Bound TV show will also be here Sunday afternoon from 1-4( p.m.) He's doing a presentation on turkey hunting and then doing a meet and greet also."



Over the three-day event, organizers are expecting over 7,500 people to attend.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices are $7 for advanced, one day general admission for ages 12 and older, or just $9 at the door.

WEEKEND PASSES available for just $9 in advance or $12 at the door for age 12 and up.

(11 and younger are free)

For more information on the event, click here.