Food truck owners in Eau Claire want less restrictions

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With temperatures warming up, food trucks will soon be seen around Eau Claire, but owners said some restrictions have made it hard on their service.

As News 18 previously reported, city council voted to allow food trucks to serve at small parks around the city, but restricted how many times a week they could serve at one particular park.



At a meeting Thursday, owners and future food truck owners expressed what concerns they have with the current rules.



Some of the topics discussed at the meeting were expanding the hours they're allowed to operate and the number of spaces for food trucks in the park.

"The next steps are for staff to take all of the ideas and recommendations we've been given and ideas for improvement. We're going to take a look at the ordinance and how we've structured it and how we can incorporate some of these ideas to make this license something the food truck operators want to do," said Ray French the business assistance specialist for Eau Claire.

French said Eau Claire has about 12 licensed food trucks, but said there's more licensed through the state.



He said if you're going to operate at a private event you need the city's license.