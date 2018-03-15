McDonell Central Catholic boys basketball team heads to state - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

McDonell Central Catholic boys basketball team heads to state

By Shannon Satterlee, Multi-Media Journalist
Eau Claire (WQOW)- Making it to the WIAA High School Boys Basketball State Tournament, isn't anything new for a basketball team in Chippewa Falls.

This is the third year in a row the McDonell Central boys basketball team made it to state.
 
To celebrate the accomplishment Thursday, the high school held a pep rally to send the team off.

"It's the four best teams in our division left in the state, so we know it's going to be tough competition," said McDonell coach Archie Sherbinow. "We're the third ranked team, so it will be a tough battle, but I think we're up for it." 

Sherbinow said they're in the semi-finals right now, but if they win their game Friday they'll play in the championship game Saturday.

The team hit the road for Madison around 11 a.m. Thursday.

