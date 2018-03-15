Packers officially sign Muhammad Wilkerson, trade for DeShone Kizer

(Green Bay Packers Release) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed DL Muhammad Wilkerson, CB Herb Waters and traded CB Damarious Randall, a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall) and a 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 150 overall) to the Cleveland Browns for QB DeShone Kizer, a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 101 overall) and a 2018 fifth-round pick (No. 138 overall). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.

Wilkerson (6-4, 315) was originally selected by the New York Jets in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Temple. Over seven seasons in New York, he played in 105 regular-season games, starting 101, and recorded 498 tackles (324 solo), 44.5 sacks, two interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. In 2015, he earned a spot in the Pro Bowl after posting a career-best 12 sacks, tied for the sixth most in the NFL that season and the most by a Jets player since DL Shaun Ellis recorded 12.5 in 2003. It was the second time in his career he reached 10-plus sacks after posting 10.5 in the 2013, the same season he set career highs in tackles (91) and solo tackles (66).

Waters (6-0, 188) was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami (Fla.) on May 6, 2016. He spent the entire 2016 season on the practice squad, moving to cornerback from wide receiver early in the season. Waters was signed to the active roster on Jan. 5, 2017 and appeared in two postseason games, seeing action on special teams. He missed all of last season after being placed on injured reserve on Aug. 5, 2017. In college, he played in 47 games as a wide receiver with 20 starts, including 11 of 13 as a senior. He set career highs with 41 receptions for 624 yards (15.2 avg.) in 2015.

Kizer (6-4, 235) was originally selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Last season, he started 15 games and recorded the second-most passing yards (2,894) and the third-most passing touchdowns (11) ever by a Browns rookie. Kizer also registered 77 carries for 419 yards (5.4 avg.) and five touchdowns, the most rushing TDs by a Cleveland quarterback since Mike Phipps recorded five in 1972. He finished fourth among NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing TDs. Kizer started 23 of 25 games he played in over his final two seasons at Notre Dame, totaling 5,805 passing yards, 47 passing TDs, 997 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs.

Randall (5-11, 196) was originally selected by the Packers in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. In three seasons, he played in 39 regular-season games with 30 starts and registered 156 tackles (130 solo), 38 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. Randall also started five postseason contests, registering 24 tackles (18 solo), six passes defensed and two interceptions.