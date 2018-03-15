WHCA announces All-State Boys Team - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WHCA announces All-State Boys Team

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Eau Claire Memorial junior Brenden Olson (file photo) Eau Claire Memorial junior Brenden Olson (file photo)

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association releases their All-State team this afternoon, and a number of area athletes are selected to the first team:

2018 WHCA All-State Team
1st Team Forwards
Brenden Olson, Junior, Eau Claire Memorial
Sam Stange, Junior, Eau Claire North
Cole Danielson, Junior, Hudson

1st Team Defensemen
Jordon Halverson, Senior, Hudson
Josh Berg, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

1st Team Goalies
Alex Cohen, Junior, Hudson

Honorable Mention Forwards
Hutson Collins, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Nick Johnson, Senior, New Richmond
Lucas Steinmetz, Senior, Chippewa Falls
Eric Langer, Senior, New Richmond
Ben Lundeen, Senior, Hudson
Ben Zacho, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Jackson Henningsgard, Sophomore, Amery

Honorable Mention Defensemen
Chris Lubow, Senior, New Richmond
Jack Flattum, Senior, Hudson

Honorable Mention Goalies
Trevor Hudecek, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

Full All-State Team available here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.