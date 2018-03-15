WHCA announces All-State Boys Team

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association releases their All-State team this afternoon, and a number of area athletes are selected to the first team:
2018 WHCA All-State Team
1st Team Forwards
Brenden Olson, Junior, Eau Claire Memorial
Sam Stange, Junior, Eau Claire North
Cole Danielson, Junior, Hudson
1st Team Defensemen
Jordon Halverson, Senior, Hudson
Josh Berg, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
1st Team Goalies
Alex Cohen, Junior, Hudson
Honorable Mention Forwards
Hutson Collins, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Nick Johnson, Senior, New Richmond
Lucas Steinmetz, Senior, Chippewa Falls
Eric Langer, Senior, New Richmond
Ben Lundeen, Senior, Hudson
Ben Zacho, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Jackson Henningsgard, Sophomore, Amery
Honorable Mention Defensemen
Chris Lubow, Senior, New Richmond
Jack Flattum, Senior, Hudson
Honorable Mention Goalies
Trevor Hudecek, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial
Full All-State Team available here.
