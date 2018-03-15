WHCA announces All-State Boys Team

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association releases their All-State team this afternoon, and a number of area athletes are selected to the first team:

2018 WHCA All-State Team

1st Team Forwards

Brenden Olson, Junior, Eau Claire Memorial

Sam Stange, Junior, Eau Claire North

Cole Danielson, Junior, Hudson

1st Team Defensemen

Jordon Halverson, Senior, Hudson

Josh Berg, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

1st Team Goalies

Alex Cohen, Junior, Hudson

Honorable Mention Forwards

Hutson Collins, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

Nick Johnson, Senior, New Richmond

Lucas Steinmetz, Senior, Chippewa Falls

Eric Langer, Senior, New Richmond

Ben Lundeen, Senior, Hudson

Ben Zacho, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

Jackson Henningsgard, Sophomore, Amery

Honorable Mention Defensemen

Chris Lubow, Senior, New Richmond

Jack Flattum, Senior, Hudson

Honorable Mention Goalies

Trevor Hudecek, Senior, Eau Claire Memorial

Full All-State Team available here.