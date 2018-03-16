MUST SEE: Zoos post "Amazon-style" animal reviews

(WQOW) -- Zoos all over the world seem to be on the same page when it comes to promoting their animals.

They're giving them "Amazon-style" reviews, and many are finding them just as funny as they are cute. A couple of the top ones: an Octopus, which reads "ink included" and "extremely grippy base". Or an Owl; "sound quality A+" and "top rotates". It all started with the Oregon Zoo, tweeting about an Otter. Now it's a full-blown trend, complete with a hashtag #rateaspecies.