Adopt-A-Pet: Oops

Meet our Pet of the Day: Oops!

Oops is still a kitten. He's a Domestic Long-hair. He's got a black and white coat going on, kind of a tuxedo pattern there. Nice long, fluffy hair on him. Oops is all up to date on his shots, so he's covered there!

If you're interested in Oops, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.