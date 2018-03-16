3/16: Children's Museum of Eau Claire summer camps

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If your kids need something to do over the summer, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire has plenty of options.

Summer Camps start June 15, and the museum is offering a series of camps ranging from one to four days, for kids going into 4k through 5th grade.

Camp Kid Business

Camp Summer Crafts

Camp Pet Patrol

Camp Design & Build

Camp Build-A-Band

Camp Recycle

Camp Space Quest

Camp Good to Grow

Camp Painting & Popcorn

Camp Healthy Habits

Camp 911

Camp Mini Makers

Camp Construction

Camp Creature Costumes

Camp Diggin' For Dinos

Some camps are free for those living in the Eau Claire Area School District or Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. There are also discounts for members of the Children's Museum!

Register ONLINE today!