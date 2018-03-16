3/16: Children's Museum of Eau Claire summer camps - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

3/16: Children's Museum of Eau Claire summer camps

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If your kids need something to do over the summer, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire has plenty of options. 

Summer Camps start June 15, and the museum is offering a series of camps ranging from one to four days, for kids going into 4k through 5th grade.

  • Camp Kid Business
  • Camp Summer Crafts
  • Camp Pet Patrol
  • Camp Design & Build
  • Camp Build-A-Band
  • Camp Recycle
  • Camp Space Quest
  • Camp Good to Grow
  • Camp Painting & Popcorn
  • Camp Healthy Habits
  • Camp 911
  • Camp Mini Makers
  • Camp Construction
  • Camp Creature Costumes
  • Camp Diggin' For Dinos

Some camps are free for those living in the Eau Claire Area School District or Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. There are also discounts for members of the Children's Museum!

Register ONLINE today!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.