3/16: Children's Museum of Eau Claire summer camps

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- If your kids need something to do over the summer, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire has plenty of options.
Summer Camps start June 15, and the museum is offering a series of camps ranging from one to four days, for kids going into 4k through 5th grade.
Some camps are free for those living in the Eau Claire Area School District or Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. There are also discounts for members of the Children's Museum!
Register ONLINE today!
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.