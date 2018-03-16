Auto repair shop stands out in the community with a woman mechanic

Weston (WAOW) -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics only two percent of car mechanics in the U.S. are women, and one is from Marathon County.

29-year-old Stephanie Lopez, a mother of two, is the owner of Wooster's Garage in Weston. She's also the head mechanic.

"I didn't know how to work on my own car and it kind of evolved from there," Lopez said.

All through her life, Lopez was interested in cars. At the age of 15 she started working on repairing cars.

She learned everything she knows from her grandfather and dad.

"Being a mechanic runs in my family," Lopez said.

She received her degree from Northcentral Technical College in Automotive Technology. After graduation she bounced from job to job in the industry.

"I tried different places and I learned different positions in the field and decided that I wanted to re-open the Wooster," she said.

Lopez said being a woman in a male-dominated profession has caused customers to question her skills and abilities.

"I'm really more excited to prove them wrong that we do deserve to be here," Lopez said.

Lopez hopes to hire more employees for the garage and encourage more woman to join the industry.

For more information about the Wooster's Garage you can visit the Facebook page.